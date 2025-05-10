Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Government Endorses Agreement With Türkiye On Education Cooperation

Government Endorses Agreement With Türkiye On Education Cooperation


2025-05-10 07:08:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an agreement with the Turkish government on cooperation in the field of education, officially signed on February 18, 2025, in Ankara.

According to the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk , the agreement establishes a legal framework for bilateral academic and expert exchanges, joint projects, and research collaboration in education.

It also aims to facilitate educational programs, knowledge-sharing, and the exchange of best practices between both countries.

Read also: French schools to offer Ukrainian as second foreign language

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi recently signed an agreement on mutual recognition of diplomas and academic degrees.



