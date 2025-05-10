403
Putin: Two-State Solution Only Stable Measure To Peace In Israeli-Palestinian War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 10 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that a just and lasting peace in the Middle East could only be achieved through a two-state solution, warning of the worsening humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip due to the aid blockade.
He expressed severe concern regarding the escalation in the Palestinian territories, during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Kremlin, where he stated that Russia firmly supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
Putin reiterated that the only solution capable of ending the conflict is the establishment of two states living in peace, adding that stability can only be achieved through international law that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people.
He criticized the blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza, describing the situation there as a humanitarian disaster worsening day by day, and called for an urgent reopening of crossing to meet the needs of civilians suffering from food, medicine, and other aid shortages.
For his part, Abbas praised Russia's position in supporting the Palestinian cause on both the political and humanitarian levels, affirming that the Palestinian people aspire to strengthen relation with Russia and achieve a just peace. (end)
