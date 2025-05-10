403
Bahrain Stresses Keenness On Syria's Stability, Territorial Integrity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 10 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani said on Saturday the Kingdom is keen on Syria's stability, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity to achieve peace and security as well as meet its people's aspirations.
This came during a press conference held between Al-Zayani and his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani, on the ocassion of visit of Syria's President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to Bahrain, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa held wide-ranging talks with President Al-Sharaa, in the presence of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Al-Zayani said.
The talks stressed the deep-rooted relations between the two nations and discussed means of expanding cooperation in various sectors, including trade, civil aviation, energy, health, and education, the minister said.
Al-Zayani stated that the King re-affirmed to President Al-Sharaa Bahrain's unwavering backing to Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and efforts to restore peace and stability.
The King also emphasized supporting Syria to help it restore its role on regional and international levels, and its efforts to lift economic sanctions.
The King commended the new Syrian leadership's initiatives to unify Syria's people and the outcomes of Syria's National Dialogue Conference in addressing complex national challenges, he noted.
Bahrain's leader further underlined the importance of regional initiatives, mainly the Bahrain Summit, in promoting Arab solidarity and supporting comprehensive peace efforts, he said.
Al-Zayani indicated that the King directed continued consultation and coordination between both nations, and called for the review of existing agreements and memoranda of understanding.
Meanwhile, Al-Shaibani termed the visit as a turning point in bilateral relations and opening a new chapter based on mutual trust and respect.
He referred to Bahrain's continued support for Syrians and affirmed the deep-rooted relations.
He pointed out that Bahrain was among the first countries to welcome and send official letters, especially the letter of His Majesty the King to President Al-Sharaa.
The Syrian top diplomat reiterated Syria's commitment to expanding cooperation with Bahrain, mainly in the domains of economic development, investment, and post-conflict reconstruction.
In addition, Al-Shaibani re-affirmed Syria's firm stance on preserving its unity and sovereignty, and its categorical rejection of any foreign interference that seeks to divide or dismantle it.
Syria's call for lifting economic sanctions is regionally necessity, as stability in Syria would contribute positively to regional security and decrease risks of migration, poverty, and extremism, he noted. (end)
