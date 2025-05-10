403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Thanks Int'l Community For Brokering Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 10 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday thanked the international partners who supported efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.
Following a ceasefire announcement by both countries after high escalation, PM Sharif addressed the nation saying that Pakistan had responded positively to ceasefire proposals "for the sake of 230 million Pakistanis."
He expressed appreciation for the role of the United States in brokering the ceasefire, personally thanking President Donald Trump "for playing a sincere and constructive role."
In his televised address, he also acknowledged the contributions of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the United Nations Secretary-General, and "other allied countries" involved in the diplomatic effort.
He expressed deep gratitude to the people of Pakistan, the armed forces, political leaders, and international partners who supported efforts to de-escalate tensions.
He also mentioned the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and China who offered "strength and confidence in a difficult hour."
Paying tribute to the armed forces and saluting the mothers of martyred soldiers, PM said, "Their sacrifices will never be forgotten."
Looking ahead, the premier voiced confidence in national resolve: "I am sure our political parties and civil-military leadership will continue working for the sake of Pakistan.
We will not rest until we have regained our rightful place in the world." The PM announced "Day of Gratitude" on Sunday to celebrate successful response to Indian aggression. (end)
sbk
Following a ceasefire announcement by both countries after high escalation, PM Sharif addressed the nation saying that Pakistan had responded positively to ceasefire proposals "for the sake of 230 million Pakistanis."
He expressed appreciation for the role of the United States in brokering the ceasefire, personally thanking President Donald Trump "for playing a sincere and constructive role."
In his televised address, he also acknowledged the contributions of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the United Nations Secretary-General, and "other allied countries" involved in the diplomatic effort.
He expressed deep gratitude to the people of Pakistan, the armed forces, political leaders, and international partners who supported efforts to de-escalate tensions.
He also mentioned the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and China who offered "strength and confidence in a difficult hour."
Paying tribute to the armed forces and saluting the mothers of martyred soldiers, PM said, "Their sacrifices will never be forgotten."
Looking ahead, the premier voiced confidence in national resolve: "I am sure our political parties and civil-military leadership will continue working for the sake of Pakistan.
We will not rest until we have regained our rightful place in the world." The PM announced "Day of Gratitude" on Sunday to celebrate successful response to Indian aggression. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment