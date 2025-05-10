Former Billion Dollar Hedge Fund Manager Says Musk’S AI Supercomputer Could Reshape America’S Autonomous Future By June

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when a car doesn't need a driver... and a machine doesn't need a human?

According to technology expert Enrique Abeyta, we're about to find out-as early as June 1st.

That's when Elon Musk is expected to roll out the first phase of his Tesla Robotaxi project: a fully autonomous vehicle that will be operated by Dojo, a purpose-built AI supercomputer trained not by humans, but by machines.

“It's a fully automated car with no mirrors, no pedals and no steering wheels,” says Abeyta.“That's not the future. That's next month.”

AI That Thinks for Itself

At the core of this transformation is Dojo -a neural-network training platform Musk developed after hitting limits with Nvidia's supply and pricing.

“I think this requires that we put a lot more effort on Dojo... I see a path to being competitive with Nvidia,” Musk said.

Tesla's new Dojo chip is already being described as six times more powerful than Nvidia's best-selling chip-built specifically to train autonomous systems in real-world conditions.

With 160 billion frames of video processed daily from Tesla's global fleet, the system continuously teaches itself how to operate in complex, unpredictable environments.

“With the latest software... Elon Musk's AI can already drive a car without any help from humans,” says Abeyta.

From Self-Driving to Self-Evolving

Abeyta believes this marks the first time a commercially deployed system is being shaped by a machine-only feedback loop-without human guidance, intervention, or manual input.

“This is all part of Elon's master plan to become the leader in autonomous AI... an AI that can analyze the environment and make critical decisions on its own.”

And it won't stop with cars.

A National Backbone for AI Autonomy

As Dojo expands beyond transportation, Abeyta says its architecture could become the foundation for smart robotics, defense systems, and intelligent infrastructure .

According to Morgan Stanley:

“Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry. It can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models.”

That includes autonomous drones, medical diagnostics, surveillance platforms, and logistics networks.

AI Meets Policy

Enrique also notes growing alignment between Musk's vision and federal policy:

“President Trump just signed an executive order called 'Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,'” Abeyta explains.

“He wants to accelerate the development of AI because he understands it's a matter of national security.”

Musk's primary AI partner in the Dojo project is already“expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

The Closing of the Human Loop

“Machines are now learning from the world in real time,” says Abeyta.“They're training themselves, refining themselves, and soon-acting entirely on their own.”

With Dojo at the center, he believes Musk's next move isn't just about transportation...

It's about creating the first fully autonomous AI infrastructure platform on American soil.

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former Wall Street hedge fund manager with over two decades of experience analyzing disruptive technologies. After managing nearly $4 billion in institutional assets, Abeyta now leads Breaking Profits, a research initiative focused on AI, automation, and the autonomous systems shaping the next phase of American innovation.

