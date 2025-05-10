ODU Celebrates More Than 2,700 Graduates During Its 142Nd Commencement Exercises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saturday's ceremony featured remarks from award-winning actor, producer, director Meagan Good, who was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters degree

Norfolk, VA, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 2,700 students joined the ranks of Monarch alumni during Old Dominion University's 142nd commencement exercises this weekend.

Family members and friends cheered on their graduates at ceremonies across campus recognizing the hard work and success they have achieved during their journeys at Old Dominion University.

Close to 2,100 students gathered for the Main Undergraduate Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on May 10 at Kornblau Field in S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The event celebrated graduates of the Batten College of Engineering and Technology, the Darden College of Education and Professional Studies, the Ellmer College of Health Sciences, Ellmer School of Nursing, the Strome College of Business, the College of Arts and Letters, the College of Sciences and the School of Cybersecurity.

“Please know that, like everyone here today, I am immensely proud of each of you - members of Old Dominion University's Class of 2025,” said President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D.“As your membership in the Monarch Nation evolves with today's transition from students to alumni, that pride will continue to grow in the years to come. Congratulations to all of you!”

The University bestowed an honorary doctorate of humane letters during the ceremony to award-winning actress, director and producer Meagan Good, who served as the featured speaker.

Good began her remarks by talking about the many challenges she faced growing up in a small community in California.

“I was labeled a whirlwind of identities, none of which truly fit,” she said.“But here's the thing: in that space of isolation, I discovered the power of authenticity. I realized that my uniqueness or difference wasn't a flaw - it was my strength.”

Good, who began her career as a child actress and went on to star in television shows, music videos and feature films, including the“Think Like a Man” series and“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” encouraged the Class of 2025 to embrace their uniqueness.

“Because the world doesn't need another copy; it needs the original you,” she said.

She described how setbacks in her journey as an actress - from nervous auditions to challenging roles - ultimately prepared her for something far greater and truly unimaginable.

“Perception is everything,” she said.“Perception is actually reality. Embrace the lessons and perceive them as gifts to grow you stronger.”

Good cautioned graduates not to rush to their destinations because,“the journey - the highs, the lows, these lessons - that is where the magic happens.”

She also enlisted graduates to lift others as they climb and to never sacrifice their integrity:“Real success isn't just about reaching our vision of the top; it's about bringing others with you.”

In closing, Good reflected on a time in her career when she questioned whether she was on the right path. After praying for guidance, she found clarity to know that“I will win.”

“And standing here before you today, this - speaking life over and into the next generation - is a huge part of that purpose,” she said.“It is one of the greatest honors of my life. To know every single part of the journey has never been in vain, but only a gift to remind you through experience. You, too, will win.”

The University also bestowed an honorary doctorate of public service to The Honorable Don Scott, who represents the 88th district in Virginia's House of Delegates. In 2024, he was elected as the first Black speaker of the House of Delegates in the state's 400-year history. Speaker Scott served as a U.S. Navy officer and earned his law degree from Louisiana State University. He was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates from Portsmouth in 2019 and was chosen as House Democratic Leader in 2022 before his selection as House Speaker last year. His unanimous election as speaker wasn't just symbolic – it reflected his ability to bring people together and to lead with both principle and purpose. Speaker Scott is a passionate and tireless champion for major investments in public education, criminal justice reform, affordable healthcare, and policies that fuel economic opportunity across the commonwealth.

New this year, graduates moved across campus to individual college and school ceremonies after the main undergraduate ceremony. The individual ceremonies provided graduates the opportunity to celebrate their achievements with their closest peers and faculty mentors. Locations included S.B. Ballard Stadium, as well as Kaufman Mall, the Perry Library green space and Chartway Arena.

“As these commencement exercises draw to a close, I wish each and every one of you best wishes for a prosperous and successful life,” President Hemphill said.

Commencement weekend kicked off Friday night in Chartway Arena with the Advanced Degree Ceremony for doctoral and masters students.

John B. Ford, Ph.D., a Professor of Marketing and International Business, Eminent Scholar and Haislip Rohrer Fellow at Old Dominion University, addressed the approximately 650 students awarded educational specialist, master's and doctoral degrees.

“You have a lot to be proud of, and I know you are feeling relief and possibly some exhaustion as well - unfortunately, I cannot advise you to just relax,” Dr. Ford said.

Instead, he shared four suggestions for the soon-to-be-graduates.

First, he encouraged them to be lifelong learners and keep an open mind as they navigate life. Second, Dr. Ford urged them to travel, experience new cultures and be a“valuable citizen of the world.” Third, he said to be humble and keep a collaborative spirit when working with others. Last, he acknowledged the loved ones and supporters who helped the students achieve their educational goals.

“You are all products now of this fine University, and we want you to realize that you represent us,” Dr. Ford said.“Every one of you can make your own contributions to your fields of study and your industries, and we want you to go out and show the world what you can do. Make us proud!”

The Class of 2025 Advanced Degree Ceremony for Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences Eastern Virginia Medical School and EVMS School of Health Professions at Old Dominion University will be held at 10 a.m. on May 17 at Chartway Arena. Alfred Abuhamad, MD, executive vice president for Health Sciences at ODU and dean of Eastern Virginia Medical School at ODU will provide keynote remarks, and 401 degrees will be awarded.

