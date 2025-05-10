Game Videos Circulated As Actual Footages Of Combat Between India-Pakistan, PIB Warns About 'Propaganda Posts'

MENAFN - Live Mint) India-Pakistan Conflict: The Press Information Bureau has clarified that several combat gaming videos are being deceptively circulated as real footages of recent India-Pakistan conflict.

“Please don't fall prey to such propaganda posts”, the PIB alerted.

India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, effective from 5 pm on May 10, following intense negotiations mediated by the United States.

The videos that PIB shared debunking the false tweets, are vides rom the popular combat game Arma 3, and Digital Combat Simulator World .

PIB FACT CHECK ON GAME VIDEOS

India Pakistan Agree to 'Immediate Ceasefire'

India and Pakistan have agreed an immediate and full ceasefire to the conflict that has escalated for weeks in the disputed territory of Kashmir, following a deadly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 on 22 April.

The US president, Donald Trump, announced the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan after deadly attacks between the nuclear-armed rivals. The ceasefire came after a“a long night of talks mediated by the United States”, Trump said.

This development marks a significant de-escalation after days of hostilities, including India's counterterror operation "Operation Sindoor " and Pakistan's retaliatory strikes, which resulted in civilian casualties in Poonch.

While both governments expressed cautious optimism and a commitment to peace, they also reaffirmed their readiness to respond decisively to any future aggression.

The ceasefire has been welcomed internationally as a crucial step towards regional stability, with plans for further military dialogue scheduled for May 12 to sustain this fragile truce

What is Arma?

Arma is a series of first- and third-person military tactical shooters developed by Czech game developer Bohemia Interactive and originally released for Microsoft Windows.

The series centers around realistic depictions of modern warfare from various perspectives.

Mint can confirm, the videos being deceptively shared as that of India-Pakistan conflict were from the game Arma 3.

Digital Combat Simulator is a combat flight simulation game developed primarily by Eagle Dynamics and The Fighter Collection. Several labels are used when referring to the DCS line of simulation products: DCS World, Modules, and Campaigns.

The game encompasses a broad spectrum of military aircraft and helicopters from various eras, ranging from World War II to modern times, enabling diverse combat operations such as dogfighting, close air support, and SEAD missions