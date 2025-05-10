Putin's Ceasefire Demand: Stop US, EU Weapons To Ukraine

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russia would require a stop to US and European weapons supplies to Ukraine as part of any potential ceasefire agreement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an exclusive interview with ABC News.

'Certain dynamics' needed

Peskov emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to see specific changes on the battlefield before Moscow agrees to an extended truce. He made clear that halting arms deliveries is a critical condition.

“Otherwise, it will be advantage for Ukraine. Ukraine will continue their total mobilization, bringing new troops to front line,” Peskov told ABC's Martha Raddatz.“Ukraine will use this period to train new military personnel and to give a rest to their existing ones. So why should we grant such an advantage to Ukraine?”

Ukraine 'Not ready for talks'

Peskov denied claims that Putin is delaying peace efforts, instead accusing Kyiv of resisting negotiations.

“President Putin is doing whatever is possible to solve the problem, to achieve a settlement through peaceful and diplomatic means,” he said.“But having no peaceful and democratic means at hand, we have to continue military operation.”

Hopes for Trump's role

The Kremlin spokesperson also expressed hope that US President Donald Trump could push Kyiv toward a more flexible stance.

“We hope President Trump will be able to bring a little bit more flexibility and a little more political will to Kyiv's position,” Peskov added.

US pushes 30-day ceasefire

Peskov's remarks come as Ukraine and the Trump administration continue advocating for a 30-day ceasefire . Ukraine has sought the truce for weeks, while Trump threw his support behind the idea on Thursday.

“U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire,” Trump posted on Truth Social.“Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations.”

Warning of sanctions

Trump also warned that further sanctions could follow if the ceasefire is broken, writing:“I stay committed to securing Peace between Russia and Ukraine,” signaling a firmer stance after previously threatening to abandon the peace process without progress.

| Ukraine-Russia war: EU leaders call for 30-day ceasefire; backed by Trump