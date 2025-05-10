Explosions Heard In THESE Cities As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Agreement - Check Full List

MENAFN - Live Mint) Blasts were heard across Srinagar and projectiles were seen in the sky in Jammu city, hours after both countries agreed to 'de-escalate' tensions.

Stay updated on India-Pakistan conflict with Livemint here

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, wrote,“What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

A few minutes later, he posted a video of red streaks which were seen in the sky in Srinagar.“This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up,” he captioned it.

WATCHHere is a list of cities where loud explosions were heard

Srinagar

Jammu

Udhampur

Barmer

Sonawar area of Srinagar

India-Pakistan 'de-escalation' announced

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had announced a 'de-escalation', saying that both sides have agreed to stop firing and military action on land in the air from 5 pm today.

“The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST,” he said.

| BREAKING | Pakistan violating 'bilateral understanding', says India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar , in a post on X, also announced that India and Pakistan had worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday evening with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, following the announcement. NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

India-Pakistan conflict

The meeting took place following India's strikes at four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in reply to Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations , which the government confirmed during a media briefing on Saturday morning.

Precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter jets, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the briefing.

| BREAKING | CM Abdullah confirms explosions heard in Srinagar

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that Pakistan's actions against India are being seen as“escalatory” and“provocative” in nature.“Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response, India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion," he said.

Pakistan fired drones, possibly armed, at multiple locations for the second consecutive night on Friday. Heavy shelling was also reported from across the Line of Control (LoC) at multiple locations like Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. Gunshots and explosions were also heard in Samba as India's air defence system intercepted these drones.

A day before the Friday attack, Pakistan had launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting several regions on Thursday. Defence officials said the the attacks were intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

Tensions soared after the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 conducted precision strikes, under Operation Sindoor , targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

(With inputs from agencies)