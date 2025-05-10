'Kutte Ki Dum Tedi Ki...': Virender Sehwag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Tewatia React As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire

MENAFN - Live Mint)Reacting to Pakistan's violation of ceasefire, cricketer Virender Sehwag posted an image on X, which reads:

“kutte ki dum tedi ki tedi hi rehti hai.”

Sometime later, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Tewatia also posted the same picture on their Instagram stories.

Pakistan violates ceasefire

Hours after India and Pakistan officially announced a mutual agreement for de-escalation, blasts were heard in Jammu city and projectiles were spotted in the sky.

According to eyewitnesses, gunshots and multiple blasts were also heard in Srinagar, while other places, Udhampur, Ferozepur, and Jaisalmer, were subject to citywide blackouts.

Cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Tewatia also reacted to the violation of ceasefire by Pakistan. Both of them shared the same photo shared by Virender Sehwag on their Instagram stories.

Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Pakistan attacks

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also reacted to Pakistan's ceasefire violation, and posted on X:

“Ghatiya desh ne fir apna ghatiyapan poori duniya ke aage dikha diya.”

India Pakistan ceasefire deal

Pakistan's latest attack in India comes just hours after India and Pakistan had agreed to halt firing and military activity. Blasts echoed and several cities across Punjab, Rajasthan and J&K plunged into darkness as administrations imposed emergency blackouts and air raid sirens blared, with Pakistan striking India once again.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday said,“An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan."

The announcement to halt military action between India and Pakistan was first revealed by US President Donald Trump in an unexpected social media post. He claimed that the United States had "mediated" talks between the two nations, leading to what he described as a "FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE" agreement.