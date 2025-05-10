India-Pakistan Tension: China Says Ready To Play 'Constructive Role' With India, Pak FM Wang Yi Speaks To Ajit Doval

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday (May 10) expressed strong support for India and Pakistan's efforts to maintain a ceasefire, while calling for calm and restraint from both sides. In his call with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as per China's state news agency Xinhua, Wang emphasised China's desire to play a "constructive role" in ensuring regional peace.

China condemns Pahalgam attack

In his conversation with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Wang condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"China condemns the Pahalgam terrorist attack and opposes all forms of terrorism," said Wang. "Peace and stability in the Asian region is hard-won and deserves to be cherished."

He reiterated that both India and Pakistan are China's neighbours and that regional stability is a shared interest. "India and Pakistan are neighbours that cannot be moved away, and both are neighbours of China," he added.

Doval: "War not India's choice"

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Ajit Doval made clear that India had no interest in escalating the conflict.

“War was not India's choice and was not in the interests of any party,” Doval reportedly told Wang.“India and Pakistan would be committed to a ceasefire and look forward to restoring regional peace and stability as soon as possible.”

China hopes for lasting ceasefire

Wang Yi, as per China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also stressed that regional tensions should not be allowed to escalate further.

“The current international situation is turbulent and intertwined,” said Wang.“China appreciates your statement that war is not India's choice, and sincerely hopes that India and Pakistan will remain calm and restrained, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and avoid escalation of the situation.”

He further added:“China supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through consultations. This is in the fundamental interests of India and Pakistan and is also the common wish of the international community.”

India-Pakistan tensions escalate

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following a series of military exchanges triggered by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which Indian authorities have linked to cross-border terror networks.

India hits terror launchpads in PoK

On Wednesday (May 7), the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terror launchpads located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were described by Indian officials as a measured response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Indian Government said the operation targeted launchpads used by terror groups for infiltration into Indian territory. The action marks one of the most significant military responses since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

In retaliation, PaPakistan responds with widespread drone attackskistan launched attacks and in fresh wave of drone attacks on Friday night (May 9), marking the second consecutive night of aerial strikes, according to Indian defence officials, 26 locations across multiple Indian states-including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat-were targeted.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that Indian forces successfully thwarted all attempts to damage critical infrastructure, including airports and air bases.