G7 Foreign Ministers' statement on India and Pakistan

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA – Over the past 48 hours, vice president Vance and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including prime ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, chief of army staff Asim Munir, and National security advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.

“I am pleased to announce the governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend prime ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” said Secretary Rubio in a press statement Saturday.

Meanwhile, G7 foreign ministers' issued a joint statement on India and Pakistan:

“We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan. Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides.

“We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome. We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution.”

The post US-Brokered Ceasefire between India and Pakistan appeared first on Caribbean News Global .