IMF – CARTAC Technical Assistance Report: St Lucia Expenditure-Based Gross Domestic Product [Sept 2-13, 2024]

The CSO desire to publish GDP-E as a complimentary product to production-based GDP (GDP-P).Providing a sources and methods assessment for each expenditure category; compiling experimental estimates of GDP-E; identifying likely data errors and suggesting strategies for fixing them; and recommending a path which would lead to publication of GDP-E.The methods focus of both supply and demand-side indicators of household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) and gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), demand-side indicators for non-profit institutions serving households (NPISH) and valuables, and direct source data estimation for international trade in goods and services, and government final consumption expenditure (GFCE). A product flow approach for HFCE and GFCF, which considers domestic production, international trade, and estimates of intermediate consumption (IC) was developed. As well, recommendations on constant price methods were introduced for international trade.The methods make use of international merchandise trade statistics (IMTS), balance of payments (BOP) statistics, the benchmark supply and use tables (SUT), published GDP-P series, and various CPI and producer price index (PPI) data. The accuracy of GDP-E largely depends on the quality of these components.However, by 2018, these discrepancies increase and widen through the COVID-19 pandemic, both at current and constant 2018 prices. The mission identified several potential causes, including outliers in International Merchandise Trade Statistics (IMTS) data, volatility in domestic production, and unexpected changes in certain price indices.This approach should enhance the quality of GDP-P, price indices, and international trade statistics.. The CSO is planning to conduct a Household Budget Survey (HBS) in 2025, which will support the compilation of SUT in 2026 and the rebasing of GDP. The product dimension of the SUT should be expanded to improve the estimation of HFCE and GFCF in both the benchmark year and subsequent GDP-E estimation. The existing methodology for GDP-E can be applied to the rebased series to identify and correct any source data errors, enabling the publication of GDP-E with next GDP rebasing.

