Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drones Shot Down At Multiple Places In J&K

Drones Shot Down At Multiple Places In J&K


2025-05-10 03:09:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a violation of a bilateral understanding by Pakistan to end military action, drones were observed flying in multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, prompting swift action by the armed forces which shot them down with the air defence mechanism.

A series of blasts took place in Srinagar city as the security agencies brought down a drone that was seen hovering over Batwara area of the city, close to an army installation, officials said.

This comes barely hours after India announced on Saturday evening that the two countries have reached an understanding to end all firing and military action.

Pakistan has violated the bilateral understanding reached this afternoon to immediately stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, central government sources said on Saturday night.

As a series of blasts rocked the city after sundown, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the“ceasefire” announcement.

Read Also Indian Forces Authorised to Respond: Misri India, Pakistan Pull Back From Brink

Blasts could be heard after an interval of 15 minutes as the flares lit up the night sky in the city.

A drone was detected flying over Baramulla town in north Kashmir around 8.20 pm, the officials said.

They said the drone was destroyed by the anti-drone system.

A drone was brought down at Anantnag high ground, near an army installation.

Drone sightings were also reported from Verinag in Anantnag district and Bandipora and Safapora, the officials said, adding further details were awaited.

The chief minister took to social media, saying there was no ceasefire in place.

“This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up,” he posted on X.

“What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!” he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN10052025000215011059ID1109532455

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search