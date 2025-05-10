Heydar Aliyev's 102Nd Anniversary Marked With Festivities In Nakhchivan
Azernews reports via Azertag that on May 10, as part of the festival, a concert program was held featuring soloists and dance ensembles from the Nakhchivan State Philharmonic, as well as People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Samir Jafarov. The event concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.
It should be noted that the concert program was jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority.
