Heydar Aliyev's 102Nd Anniversary Marked With Festivities In Nakhchivan

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Nakhchivan Book Festival, dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth, continues.

Azernews reports via Azertag that on May 10, as part of the festival, a concert program was held featuring soloists and dance ensembles from the Nakhchivan State Philharmonic, as well as People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Samir Jafarov. The event concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.

It should be noted that the concert program was jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority.