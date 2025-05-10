Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Heydar Aliyev's 102Nd Anniversary Marked With Festivities In Nakhchivan

2025-05-10 03:06:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Nakhchivan Book Festival, dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth, continues.

Azernews reports via Azertag that on May 10, as part of the festival, a concert program was held featuring soloists and dance ensembles from the Nakhchivan State Philharmonic, as well as People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Samir Jafarov. The event concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.

It should be noted that the concert program was jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority.

