Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Aliyev Inaugurates Aghdam Mugham Center, Highlights Post-War Achievements

President Aliyev Inaugurates Aghdam Mugham Center, Highlights Post-War Achievements


2025-05-10 03:06:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center as part of his visit to the liberated Aghdam. In his message, he underlined several key issues and talked about the victory of Azerbaijan, which displayed the full integrity and courage of a nation.

“This (the Victory in the Patriotic War – ed.) is the Victory for all of us. The Azerbaijani people demonstrated their historic greatness to the whole world by achieving this Victory,” said President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center.

The head of state emphasized:“It is no coincidence that although there is a hostile attitude towards Azerbaijan from certain circles, forces and countries, they know that we are a worthy people, a people worthy of respect, and that we must be reckoned with, at least in the region where we live. Those who do not reckon with us today will regret it tomorrow.”

Furthermore, President Aliyev touched on projects related to infrastructure in Shusha and Khankendi:“We are working on a cable road project connecting Shusha with Khankendi,” said President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center.

The President added,“I must also inform you that the construction of a cable road will probably begin in the city of Lachin this year. There is such a project in Kalbajar. So, it will be a very good means of transportation for both tourists and local residents.”

MENAFN10052025000195011045ID1109532418

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search