Putin Made Fake 'Calm' Just For May 9Th Parade Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir Putin has created a false sense of“calm” for the May 9 military parade in Moscow.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky before the summit of the Coalition of the Willing on May 10, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Putin has made a fake 'calm' just for the time of the May 9th parade. Why fake? The attacks on the front line continue. And Russian assaults are ongoing. They haven't stopped using aerial bombs against our front line positions and border communities. But there were no air raid alerts, which only proves again: when Moscow does not want to kill, they can stop,” the head of state said.

'Coalition of the Willing' supports full 30-day ceasefire starting May 12

President Zelensky stated that Ukraine is willing to take the necessary steps for peace, but Russia continues to reject even a ceasefire.

He stated that Ukraine had accepted the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire, emphasizing that Ukraine had not only supported the initiative but had actively offered it as well. However, he pointed out that Russia refused to comply, adding that such rejection indicated a complete unwillingness to end the war.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Ukraine's partners for their efforts to strengthen sanctions against Russia. He urged allied nations to focus not only on bolstering their military forces but also on protecting vital infrastructure, energy systems, transportation networks, and financial institutions.

He stressed that there should be no weak points that Russia could exploit and insisted that Moscow must be compelled to adhere to international rules.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Poland, Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, arrived in Kyiv. The meeting aims to coordinate efforts in support of a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

Meanwhile, on May 9, Moscow held a military parade in Red Square to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the“Great Patriotic War.”

Earlier, on April 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary“truce” from May 8 to 10 in honor of Victory Day, which is officially observed in Russia. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the need to wait until May 8, insisting that a ceasefire could be enacted immediately.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also stated that, despite Putin's declaration of a“ceasefire,” Russian forces continue advancing along the entire frontline. He emphasized that Ukraine remains committed to sharing all relevant information on ceasefire violations with its partners.