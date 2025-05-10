Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Cannon, Eliminate Seven Invaders Near Vovchansk

2025-05-10 03:06:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reconnaissance and strike teams from the Falcon unit of the Hart brigade, part of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, successfully deployed drones to eliminate a Russian cannon near Vovchansk. Their strikes also targeted an infantry fighting vehicle, three enemy vehicles, and two UAV takeoff sites, eliminating seven invaders.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service released relevant video footage .

The statement detailed that aerial reconnaissance units had located the enemy artillery position. In response, Falcon unit operatives launched FPV drones toward the coordinates. Though Russian forces attempted to flee upon spotting the drones, the strike teams successfully eliminated both the artillery crew and the cannon itself.

Read also: General Staff: 196 combat clashes on frontline in past day, most in Pokrovsk sector

Additionally, Ukrainian forces destroyed an armored personnel carrier, three vehicles, and two UAV takeoff sites, eliminating seven invaders

As reported by Ukrinform, aerial reconnaissance units from the 4th detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine successfully destroyed a Russian ammunition depot and a surveillance camera in the Kharkiv region, while also striking three enemy positions.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN10052025000193011044ID1109532416

