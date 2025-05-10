Zelensky Criticizes Buffer Zone Plan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the idea of creating a buffer zone, calling it“not viable” and noting that no official proposal had been presented to Kyiv.

Speaking at a press conference with the leaders of France, Germany, Britain, and Poland following the summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv, Zelensky emphasized that a ceasefire must come first before any further discussions, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“First, a ceasefire-then everything else. There are many details to consider, including a demilitarized zone, a buffer zone, and the disengagement of troops. I have heard these discussions in the media, from various individuals, and intelligence agencies, but no one has officially presented such a proposal to Ukraine... As of today, I don't see this idea as viable, because its effectiveness would depend entirely on the method of monitoring," Zelensky stated.

He pointed out several disadvantages of a buffer zone plan, particularly Russia's reluctance to fulfill its commitments, including adherence to a ceasefire, alongside the changing dynamics of warfare, particularly with drones capable of striking targets tens of kilometers away.

Zelensky raised doubts about the feasibility and effectiveness of the proposed 15-kilometer demilitarized zone, questioning where its boundaries would be measured from-the border, the contact line, or another reference point. He pointed out that the war had begun with missile strikes from Belarus, suggesting that any buffer zone would need to account for such factors. Additionally, he noted that since artillery could reach 40 kilometers, the depth of the demilitarized zone should be reconsidered.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg in an interview with Fox News voiced the idea of a demilitarized zone controlled by both Ukraine and Russia. According to him, a 30-day ceasefire could be the decisive issue. Kellogg did not rule out the possibility that the war could be frozen along the current front line, with a temporary 30-kilometer demilitarized zone established along it. This zone, he suggested, could be continuously monitored, potentially through the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing.