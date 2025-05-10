Disguised As Ukrainians, Russians Attempt Infiltration Amid 'Ceasefire'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During the three-day ceasefire announced by the Russian president, a group of Russian invaders attempted to approach the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces, pretending to be Ukrainian soldiers.

This was reported by the 60th Separate Mechanized Inhulets Brigade on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The Russian soldiers wrapped themselves in yellow tape, which is used by Ukrainian defenders to identify themselves on the battlefield.

"Violation of the Geneva Conventions? Without a doubt. But nothing gave away Stierlitz [a fictional Soviet spy] like the wrong shade of uniform and an Esmarch bandage sticking out of the pocket instead of a proper tourniquet," the brigade noted.

Aerial reconnaissance timely detected the invaders, and drone operators eliminated them.

As reported by Ukrinform, to mark Victory Day celebrated in Russia the leader of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin announced a“ceasefire” from May 8 to 10.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Putin created a fake“pause” for the May 9 parade, as Russian troops did not cease attacks on the front lines and continue to strike Ukraine's border regions.