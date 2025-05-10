Russians Attack Nikopol District: Woman Injured, Homes Destroyed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A woman was injured and four houses were destroyed as a result of Russian drone strikes in Nikopol district.

This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"The aggressor targeted Nikopol with FPV drones and artillery. Strikes hit the district center, as well as Marhanets and Myriv communities. A 62-year-old woman was injured. She will receive outpatient treatment. Four private homes were damaged, one of them caught fire, which rescuers managed to extinguish," the post reads.

According to Lysak, a power line and a gas pipeline were also affected.

"The enemy also attacked Mezhova community in Synelnykove district. A local business was damaged. There are no casualties or injuries," Lysak added.

As previously reported, Russian forces launched a drone strike at Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region earlier that morning.