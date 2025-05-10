Zelensky, Starmer Discuss Further Strengthening Ukraine's Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met at St. Sophia's Cathedral to discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities and security guarantees.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this on Facebook .

During their conversation, the leaders summarized the day's meetings with international partners. They focused in particular on the implementation of the agreement on a full ceasefire starting May 12, lasting at least 30 days, and the possibility of strengthening sanctions against Russia if it rejects it.

They also focused on monitoring the ceasefire and cooperation with the United States.

The President expressed gratitude to Starmer for co-leading the Coalition of the Willing and for all his efforts aimed at ensuring effective cooperation within this format.

'Coalition of the Willing' supports full 30-day ceasefire starting May 12 - Zelensky

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Poland, Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, arrived in Kyiv for the Coalition of the Willing summit. In their joint statement, they called on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire and pledged to increase support for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President