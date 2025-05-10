Pakistanآ's Airspace Fully Restored After Ceasefire Announcement

403
Pakistanآ's Airspace Fully Restored After Ceasefire Announcement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 10 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Saturday confirmed that Pakistanآ's airspace has been fully restored for all types of flights after the announcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
A statement by PAA said, "All airports in the country are available for normal flight operations," adding that passengers are requested to contact the relevant airline for the latest flight schedule.
Earlier, the flight operations across the country were suspended amid escalation between India and Pakistan.
Pakistan has targeted key Indian military installations in response to the Indian forces' attempt to target three Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases through air-to-surface missiles. Pakistanآ's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in a statement to media after ceasefire announcement said that the ceasefire between Pakistan and India was full-fledged, not a partial one. (end)
