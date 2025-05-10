403
Kuwait Welcomes Cease-Fire Between India And Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday welcomed the cease-fire agreement reached by India and Pakistan, hoping it would be helpful for restoring security and stability in the region.
The ministry said in a statement that the State of Kuwait praises the efforts exerted by the United States and other states for narrowing the gap between the two sides and reaching the significant accord.
The State of Kuwait re-affirms its unwavering stand in support of dialogue and diplomatic solutions as resolve strifes at the regional and international levels. (end)
