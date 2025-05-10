403
GCC Chief Welcomes Ceasefire Between India, Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 10 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Saturday an immediate ceasefire deal reached between Pakistan and India.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi hoped that the agreement would contribute to enhancing security and stability in South of Asia.
Al-Budaiwi affirmed GCC's support to international and regional efforts aiming to reach lull between the two countries, underlining the need of dialogue and diplomacy to solve conflicts.
He said hoped that the deal would be a step for an inclusive solution to the conflict between the two countries in a way that ensures permanent peace and security to their nations, according to the statement. (end)
