UN Chief Acclaims Cease-Fire Between Pakistan And India
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 10 (KUNA) -- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday applauded the cease-fire agreement between India and Pakistani as a positive step to halt hostilities and ease off tension between the two nations.
Guterres in a press statement expressed hope that the agreement would lead to achieving lasting peace and pave the way for tackling the sticking files between the two states.
The United Nations is ready to support efforts for boosting peace and stability in southern Asia, he said. (end)
