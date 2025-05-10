Bhima Jewellers UAE Launches Bhima Super Woman Toastmasters Club To Empower Women Leaders Across The Region
The inaugural meeting of the Bhima Super Woman Toastmasters Club featured a dynamic session led by 12 experienced role players from the UAE Toastmasters community, along with a live educational segment by a Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM). Participants gained hands-on exposure to structured speaking roles, leadership activities, and mentorship from seasoned Toastmasters. In addition to the training session, the event hosted a special business meet and networking lunch, attended by mentors and guests from the women empowerment ecosystem.
This initiative reinforced Bhima Jewellers UAE's commitment to social impact through business and aligned with the UAE's National Strategy for Women Empowerment and Leadership. It was also part of Bhima's centenary celebrations and a decade-long journey in the UAE.“We believe that true empowerment begins with opportunity and confidence. The Bhima Super Woman Toastmasters Club was our way of nurturing the leaders of tomorrow by investing in their voices today,” said Mr. U Nagaraja Rau, Director, Bhima Jewellers UAE.
