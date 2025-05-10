Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bhima Jewellers UAE Launches Bhima Super Woman Toastmasters Club To Empower Women Leaders Across The Region


(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Bhima Jewellers Middle East took a groundbreaking step toward women empowerment with the launch of the Bhima Super Woman Toastmasters Club-an exclusive public speaking and leadership platform under the global network of Toastmasters International. This initiative was an extension of the Bhima Super Woman Circle, a vibrant community that included finalists from Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of Bhima Super Woman, women employees, professionals, entrepreneurs, doctors, influencers, and participants from Bhima's CSR and training programs. The club, officially recognized under District 127, Division C, Group 10, was dedicated to helping women enhance their communication, self-confidence, and leadership abilities in a supportive and inspiring environment.

The inaugural meeting of the Bhima Super Woman Toastmasters Club featured a dynamic session led by 12 experienced role players from the UAE Toastmasters community, along with a live educational segment by a Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM). Participants gained hands-on exposure to structured speaking roles, leadership activities, and mentorship from seasoned Toastmasters. In addition to the training session, the event hosted a special business meet and networking lunch, attended by mentors and guests from the women empowerment ecosystem.

This initiative reinforced Bhima Jewellers UAE's commitment to social impact through business and aligned with the UAE's National Strategy for Women Empowerment and Leadership. It was also part of Bhima's centenary celebrations and a decade-long journey in the UAE.“We believe that true empowerment begins with opportunity and confidence. The Bhima Super Woman Toastmasters Club was our way of nurturing the leaders of tomorrow by investing in their voices today,” said Mr. U Nagaraja Rau, Director, Bhima Jewellers UAE.


