Lazio Snatch Last-Gasp Draw With Champions League Rivals Juve

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Matias Vecino snatched a precious 1-1 draw for Lazio against 10-man Juventus with a stoppage-time equaliser in an enthralling battle between top-four rivals.

Uruguayan Vecino tapped home from close range after a miraculous Michele Di Gregorio save from Valentin Castellanos to spare Lazio from what would have been a painful defeat.

Juventus, who played for over half an hour with 10 men after Pierre Kalulu was sent off for striking out at Lazio striker Castellanos, stay fourth.

But Igor Tudor's team are level on 64 points with Lazio in fifth, with sixth-placed Roma a point behind ahead of their clash at Atalanta on Monday night.

Randal Kolo Muani netted Juve's goal in the 51st minute at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, his seventh goal in Italy's top flight since signing on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Juve thought they were set to win when they survived a penalty scare moments before Vecino's leveller, when Di Gregorio brought down Castellanos who was then ruled by VAR to have been offside.

But Vecino stepped up to save a point for Lazio and leave the fight for the final two Champions League spots firmly in the balance.