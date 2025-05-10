Italian Open: Berrettini, Ruud Set Third-Round Clash In Rome; Giron Stuns Fritz

MENAFN - IANS) Rome, May 10 (IANS) Matteo Berrettini quelled a strong fightback in the second set, as he channelled the energy from a boisterous crowd to overcome Jacob Fearnley at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Saturday, earning an impressive victory upon return to Rome.

The home favourite, who is making his first appearance at the Italian ATP Masters 1000 since 2021, conjured some inspired shot-making to move past Fearnley 6-4, 7-6(0) and reach the third round. Berrettini rallied from 3-5 in the second set and saved two set points on return - both with volley winners - before completing a hard-fought one-hour and 55-minute win.

In other early action on Saturday, Marcos Giron stunned countryman and fourth seed Taylor Fritz 7-6(4), 7-6(3) to reach the third round at a clay-court Masters 1000 for the second time in his career (Rome 2022). The 31-year-old trailed 0-4 in the second set, but displayed expertly measured court craft to work his way back in and frustrate his higher-ranked opponent, sealing his victory after one hour, 45 minutes.

In other matches, Fabian Marozsan defeated 16th seed Andrey Rublev 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 for his second win over a Top-20 opponent on clay. The Hungarian, who memorably defeated Carlos Alcaraz in Rome in 2023, fired 33 winners to Rublev's 32 in a big-hitting clash en route to levelling the pair's Lexus ATP Head2Head series at 2-2.

Eleventh seed Tommy Paul eased past Roberto Autista Agut 6-1, 6-4 to set a third-round meeting with Tomas Machac. The Czech player overcame #NextGenATP Learner Tien 6-4, 6-4.

Berrettini, who was forced to retire against Jack Draper in the third round in Madrid due to an abdominal injury, returned to action in Rome with steely resolve. Though Fearnley found his groove and tested Berrettini's limits in the second set, the 29th seed dug deep to retrieve the break and storm through a watertight tie-break.

The former No. 6 in the PIF ATP Rankings and Rome native, Berrettini, produced his best run in the capital by reaching the quarter-finals in 2020, but injuries and illness had sidelined the Italian from the clay-court Masters since 2021. The 29-year-old's return this year was an emotional one: He raised his arms aloft and unleashed a triumphant roar to the passionate fans inside Campo Centrale.

After improving to 8-5 in the Italian capital, Berrettini will next face Madrid champion Casper Ruud, who maintained his rhythm with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik. The sixth seed stood firm in the face of some electric shotmaking from Bublik, who hit a series of stunning drop volleys to spark hopes of a comeback.

Yet Ruud kept his cool in a clinical deciding set, during which he did not face a break point, according to Infosys ATP Stats. After extending his winning streak to seven matches, the 26-year-old will aim to maintain his momentum in Rome, where has reached the semi-finals on three occasions (2020, 2022-23).