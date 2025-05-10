Marc Marquez Wins French Motogp Sprint Race

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Le Mans: Marc Marquez won the French MotoGP sprint race from brother Alex at Le Mans on Saturday.

The Ducati factory rider replaced his younger sibling at the top of the world championship standings after extending his perfect record in sprints in 2025 to six from six.

Home favourite Fabio Quartararo had set off from pole after lowering the lap record in qualifying.

But the Yamaha rider struggled for pace to cross the line in fourth.

Quartararo held off the Marquez brothers at the start, triggering a delighted roar from the expectant home fans.

Francesco Bagnaia then crashed his factory Ducati early on lap two as Marc Marquez tried to keep tabs on Quartararo.

On lap four of 13 the six-time former world champion was all over the Yamaha leader's rear tyre.

Approaching midway Marc hit the front, with Quartararo briefly stuck in the middle of a Marquez sandwich as Alex raced in third.

The younger Marquez brother riding a Ducati satellite Gresini bike, nipped past the Frenchman on lap eight to finish second as he has done in every Saturday dash since the start of the season.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Marquez's Gresini teammate, claimed his first sprint podium in third.

The 20-year-old's celebrations took an unexpected turn when he ran into the rear wheel of the race winner.

There was no harm done and Marc Marquez made a point of congratulating the youngster with a hug.

Marquez goes into Sunday's main race on 151 points in the riders' standings, with Alex on 149.

