Bayern Close To Signing Wirtz From Leverkusen

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Berlin: German Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich is close to signing of German superstar Florian Wirtz from Leverkusen.

Over the past weeks, several reports have mentioned an agreement between the Bavarians, the German international, and his managing father, Hans-Joachim, while deal-making activities continue behind the scenes.

Due to the size of the transfer, reportedly between 120 million and 150 million euros, Bayern Munich, the 2020 treble winner, is reportedly considering involving supplier and shareholder Adidas, which owns 8.33 percent of the club's shares.

Since German law excludes direct involvement regarding a transfer fee, compensation for personal rights and an update to Wirtz's existing supplier contract might speed things up.

The sports goods manufacturer is said to see Wirtz as one of the company's future figureheads and is expecting a boost in its shirt sales figures.

Owning a Leverkusen contract until 2027, the gifted player indicated he is ready to "leave my comfort zone and experience something new."

Combining Germany's most promising "talents," Wirtz and Jamal Musiala has been a desire of Bayern's influential supervisory board member, Uli Hoeness.

The idea that two geniuses in one team are too much has been refuted since German national coach Julian Nagelsmann successfully appointed the courted duo in his starting 11.

Hoeness, 73, created a trustworthy relationship with the Wirtz family over the past months. The 1974 FIFA world champion said Bayern is forced to use a potential partner to proceed with the deal as the club has met its financial limits.

Wirtz said sportive prospects play a major role for him, payments are only a side effect. "I have been raised and educated by my parents not to run around as a big spender," the 2024 German champion said.

While Wirtz seems to regard Bayern as a sensible next step, further Bayer players have also caught the attention of the Bavarians. Rumors mention Bayern's interest in defender Jonathan Tah and Czech international Patrik Schick.

In both cases, Bayern is facing competitors such as Barca, Real, and several Premier League sides.

Meanwhile, the Wirtz deal remains the club's highest priority. Having made his way from Cologne to Leverkusen in 2020, the youngster developed into a world-class player, making his national debut in 2021 under former coach Hansi Flick.

In March 2024, he scored the fastest goal in the national team's history after eight seconds against France, as well as playing nearly 200 games in Leverkusen's shirt.