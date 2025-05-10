Panama President Mulino Visits Girl Injured By A Stone During Protests And Calls For An End To The Clashes -
According to the Presidency, the girl has been able to communicate verbally with her family, and her clinical progress has allowed her to be extubated. (In a medical context,“extubated” means a patient has had an endotracheal tube (ETT) removed. An ETT is a tube inserted into the trachea (windpipe) to help a patient breathe, often used after surgery, injury, or illness. Extubation is the process of removing this tube once the patient is deemed able to breathe independently.) Doctors are now evaluating the next steps to contribute to her full recovery from the left frontal skull fracture. During his visit, President Mulino called on citizens to reject the confrontation.“This is unspeakable; it cannot happen again,” he said.“Panama cannot live in conflict like this,” he emphasized. For its part, the Metropolitan Primary Care Prosecutor's Office opened an ex officio investigation into this incident, which has been condemned by various sectors of the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment