Changuinola Remains Closed And Isolated After 12 Days Of Blockades

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Changuinola region of Bocas del Toro remained blocked at the end of the afternoon on Friday, May 9, by protesters rejecting reforms to the Social Security Fund (CSS). Chiquita Panama transfers high-level personnel to Costa Rica due to closures and protests in Changuinola.

The IMA Temporarily Closes its Store in Bocas del Toro Due to Protests

Operations at the permanent store in the province of Bocas del Toro have been temporarily suspended due to the protests taking place in that region, the Agricultural Marketing Institute (IMA) reported. In a statement, the IMA emphasized that the decision to temporarily close the store is due to the protests and road closures taking place in that province, which have impeded the transport of merchandise. In the last 48 hours, protests and road closures have been reported at various points in the Changuinola district. Teachers' unions, banana workers, and indigenous groups are protesting, rejecting the new Social Security law, the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States, and the mining industry.

The National Association of Nurses of Panama (ANEP) marched toward the presidential palace and the Presidency of the Republic on the afternoon of Friday May 9, protesting against the CSS Law 462 which reformed the Social Security Fund.