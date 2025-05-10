World Bank President Backs UP As Investment Magnet, Commends Msmes & Farmers

MENAFN - KNN India)World Bank President Ajay Banga emphasized that Uttar Pradesh's development is integral to India's emergence as a developed nation on the global stage.

During his visit to Lucknow on Friday, Banga affirmed that "a developed UP will serve as the foundation for a developed India," highlighting the state's critical role in the country's economic trajectory.

Describing Uttar Pradesh's manufacturing potential as exceptional, Banga praised the state's strong MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) presence.

The World Bank President specifically commended Uttar Pradesh's improved infrastructure, strengthened law and order, and enhanced connectivity.

These developments, according to Banga, have transformed UP into an ideal destination for investment and development.

He emphasized that robust law enforcement coupled with infrastructure improvements have positioned the state as a prime investment hub.

Banga identified small farmers as Uttar Pradesh's "true gold," stating they represent the state's greatest strength.

He advised that farmers should pursue prosperity not by selling land but by adopting advanced agricultural practices, suggesting a sustainable path forward for the agricultural sector.

The World Bank President also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's substantial tourism potential across religious, cultural, and eco-tourism segments. He noted that these areas could elevate the state's position on the global tourism map.

Additionally, he observed that UP's cuisine and handicrafts hold significant appeal both domestically and internationally, representing sectors that could further strengthen the state's economy.

He acknowledged the state government's efforts to improve the ease of doing business, noting that this business-friendly environment is successfully attracting investment.

Banga also characterized the government's focus on skill development as transformative for youth opportunities and commended the advancements in healthcare and education sectors.

(KNN Bureau)