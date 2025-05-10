Himachal Pradesh Integrates GIS Into Him Krishi Yojna To Boost Inclusive Agricultural Growth

MENAFN - KNN India)Himachal Pradesh has taken a significant step towards modernising its agricultural sector by integrating Geographic Information System (GIS) technology into the Him Krishi Yojna.

A state-level workshop held at the State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) in Mashobra brought together key stakeholders to discuss this advancement.

The workshop was attended by 70 officers from the Department of Agriculture, including Joint Directors, Deputy Directors, Subject Matter Specialists, and Sub-Divisional Soil Conservation Officers. Key figures such as C Paulrasu, Secretary (Agriculture); Kumad Singh, Director of Agriculture; and Jagdish Purohit from GIZ were present to guide the discussions.

The primary focus was on the integration of GIS tools to enhance precision in farming practices, optimise resource utilisation, and promote sustainable agriculture.

Secretary Paulrasu emphasised the transformative potential of GIS, urging officers to adopt these tools for smarter farming and long-term benefits.

He stressed that the quality of implementation should not be compromised and that technology should be fully utilised to achieve the scheme's objectives.

Director Kumad Singh directed departmental officers to ensure timely and efficient execution of the scheme, aligning their efforts with its core objectives.

The workshop also included hands-on training sessions to familiarise officers with GIS applications in agriculture.

The integration of GIS into the Him Krishi Yojna marks a significant move towards inclusive and sustainable agricultural development in Himachal Pradesh.

By leveraging modern technology, the state aims to enhance productivity, ensure efficient resource use, and support the farming community more effectively.

(KNN Bureau)