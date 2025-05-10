Famine Ravages Gaza As Israeli Siege Enters 3Rd Month

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) As Israel's full siege of Gaza enters its 70th day, warnings of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe are intensifying. Hospitals in the besieged enclave report soaring casualties, with medical services crippled and vital supplies blocked at the borders.

In a stark appeal, Gaza's Government Media Office urged immediate international intervention to“lift the Israeli siege and end the policy of collective starvation.” The office warned that famine is now“rapidly claiming the lives of tens of thousands,” amid the collapse of Gaza's health system and an acute shortage of food, medicine, and essential medical equipment.

The crisis on the ground continues to escalate. On Saturday, the Israeli military confirmed that nine soldiers, including two senior officers, were injured by a roadside bomb in Gaza's Shujaiya neighborhood. This followed the deaths of two soldiers in clashes in the southern part of the Strip a day earlier.

The toll of Israel's offensive, which began on October 7, 2023, continues to mount. Gaza's Health Ministry announced that 52,810 people have been killed and 119,473 wounded since the start of the assault. In the last three weeks alone-since March 18, 2025-2,701 people have died and 7,432 have been injured, underscoring a sharp escalation in violence.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued a grave warning, stating that any further delay in aid delivery“could have irreversible and catastrophic consequences.” The agency stressed the need for immediate, unrestricted humanitarian access“to everyone, wherever they are, and according to their needs.”

OCHA also reported that 70% of Gaza's population is either living under evacuation orders, in areas of Israeli military presence, or both. UN agencies say they are prepared to scale up relief efforts but remain hamstrung by the ongoing blockade.

Separately, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder condemned Israel's proposed aid distribution system, which reportedly requires facial recognition to access food, as a violation of humanitarian principles. Juliette Touma, UNRWA's Director of Communications, affirmed that the agency is independently managing aid delivery and has seen no diversion of supplies.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty strongly denounced the use of starvation as a weapon of war. In a meeting with senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh, he reiterated Egypt's opposition to collective punishment and emphasized Cairo's ongoing efforts-alongside Qatar and the US-to revive ceasefire negotiations.

Abdelatty also discussed Egypt's plans to host a major international conference, in partnership with the UN and Palestinian Authority, aimed at rebuilding Gaza. He underscored the urgent need for a political process that leads to a two-state solution, with an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

In a key diplomatic development, Egyptian sources revealed that US negotiators have shown new flexibility regarding the disarmament of Palestinian factions. Washington is reportedly open to postponing any binding disarmament measures until after a ceasefire is reached-a move that could facilitate a phased agreement prioritizing a halt to hostilities and the opening of humanitarian corridors.

With border crossings sealed and aid deliveries severely restricted, Gaza teeters on the edge of collapse. Thousands of families are already experiencing famine, while the limited aid allowed through Kerem Shalom falls far short of meeting urgent needs.

Observers warn that the continued obstruction and politicization of aid-including the use of invasive identification systems-violates international humanitarian law and threatens the survival of a civilian population trapped under siege.