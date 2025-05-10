TRC Continues Online Fraud Awareness Campaigns

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) – CEO of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), Bassam Sarhan, affirmed the commission's "commitment" to implementing ongoing campaigns, aimed at raising online public awareness.In a statement to "Petra," Sarhan said TRC plays a "pivotal" role in educating citizens about risks of electronic fraud, mainly on social platforms such as WhatsApp, in cooperation with several concerned national institutions by launching awareness messages.Sarhan added that National Cybersecurity Center (NCSC), Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), and Public Security Directorate (PSD) enage in this national effort.Sarhan noted these campaigns mainly aim to counter risks of electronic fraud in scam calls and messages, adding that opening links sent via SMS or WhatsApp from unknown parties are another source of fraudelent incidents.Srhan also urged the public to decline responding or interacting with to such scam practices.Regarding the key tips for online preventive measures, especially on WhatsApp, Sarhan called for avoiding connection over open and public wireless networks without passwords, while ensuring that only secure and well-known Wi-fi sources are used.Additionally, he underlined the need to adjust privacy settings to enable location and microphone features only when necessary.Sarhan noted the importance of verifying source of sent links and avoiding interaction only if their source is unknown.On other guidelines, he proposed two-step verification, as well as declining to share the six-digit activation code, and add email address as a means of account recovery.