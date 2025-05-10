Deputizing For King... PM Launches National Social Protection Strategy 2025-2033

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, May 10 (Petra) - Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Prime Minister Dr. Jafar Hassan on Saturday launched the National Social Protection Strategy (2025-2033) at the Dead Sea Convention Palace.Senate President Faisal Fayez, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi, a number of ministers, officials, heads of diplomatic missions in Jordan, and representatives of relevant organizations attended the launching ceremony.In the policy statement submitted by Prime Minister Dr. Jafar Hassan to the Lower House, the government had pledged to launch an updated National Social Protection Strategy in the second quarter of 2025.The move aims to expand the strategy's scope, in accordance with the "best" practices and standards, enhance economic empowerment programs, and increase "efficiency" of social assistance.The strategy features four main axes: The "Karama-Dignity" addresses social assistance; "Tamkeen-Empowermnet" tackles social services; "Forsa-Opportunity" focuses on social security and the labor market; while "Sumoud-Resilience" targets responses to shocks and crises.Speaking at the inauguration, Wafa Bani Mustafa, Minister of Social Development and Chair of the Strategy's Supreme Steering Committee, reviewed the the updating stages, starting with the institutional framework for this purpose.Then, she noted national consultations were launched on the draft strategy with representatives of the Kingdom's voluntary sector, civil society organizations, and members of provincial and municipal councils in all governorates.On the overall goals, she said the strategy mainly seeks to expand coverage and accuracy of beneficiary citizens from social protection programs, increase spending "efficiency and adequacy" and integrate and link programs electronically.On the key expected outcomes within the "Dignity" axis, she noted this aspect aims to develop targeting mechanisms and expanding economic empowerment pathways.These steps, she stated, cover "integrated" social assistance programs, develop the targeting mechanism, expand economic empowerment pathways for aid recipients, and "institutionalize" and expand the school feeding program.Within the framework of the future " Empowerment" axis, she added that regulatory instructions have been approved for "professionalizing" social work, as an platform for social workers will be created.In the area of ??social responsibility, she said Protection and Care Fund will be activated and a system will be issued to frame social responsibility.A digital registry will also be established for beneficiary data for care services, while implementing a mechanism for classifying associations, and providing inclusive educational and training services, she pointed out.Within the framework of comprehensive primary health coverage, she added that a "unified" social health insurance program will be developed, based on the social registry for serving the benficiaries.The minister remarked primary health care will also be provided, alongside an increase in the number of health centers offering family medicine services, and a system for monitoring and evaluating health centers to ensure quality.On "Opportunity" axis, she said "sustainable" social security would provide "comprehensive" protection for all workers.Worker inclusion programs will also be provided on a "flexible and partial" basis, with different work patterns, and decent working conditions will be provided for all sectors and workers, she noted.Regarding the "Opportunity" axis, she indicated that "effective" national coordination mechanisms will be provided to "institutionalize" social protection sector's preparedness and response to shocks and an infrastructure will be prepared and provided to respond "quickly" to crises and shocks.In this context, she said a social early warning system will be developed and linked with National Center for Security and Crisis Management and other institutions, while a "flexible and shock-responsive" social protection programs and services will be provided.