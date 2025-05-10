Jordan Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10, (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Saturday welcomed a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan as "a key step to enhance security and stability in the region."The Ministry's Spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, stressed the importance of resolving crises through diplomatic means and respecting the principles of good neighborliness.Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's support of all diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes and differences through peaceful means.He hailed India and Pakistan for reaching a ceasefire agreement, promoting dialogue and exercising restraint, which contributes to enhancing regional and international security and peace, and achieving a just and comprehensive peace in the region.