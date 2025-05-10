Prince Ali Hopes Jordan Will Make It To 2026 World Cup Finals

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordan Football Association (JFA), on Saturday voiced his hope the national team will be through to the 2026 World Cup finals for the first time.Presiding over a meeting of the JFA, in the presence of Board and Executive Committee members, Prince Ali pointed to "a spirit of solidarity and cooperation that brings the Jordanian football family together," noting ongoing efforts to develop the Jordanian football sport and enhance the Kingdom's global standing.He pointed to the JFA strategy to raise the "level of competitions and enhance the quality and vigor of local championships."Prince Ali also congratulated Al Hussein Club, winners of the Jordanian Football League title, and wished Al Wehdat and Al Hussein well in the closing match of the league.During the meeting, the JFA endorsed the 2024 financial and administrative reports and the 2025 budget.