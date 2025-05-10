Issawi Tours Royal Initiative Development Projects In Zarqa Governorate

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, May 10 (Petra) -- Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court Yousef Issawi, head of a committee to follow up on the implementation of His Majesty the King's Initiatives, Saturday checked first-hand on progress of projects to rehabilitate and develop the Phosphate Hills (phase II) and Wadi Al-Ish area.He was joined on the tour by Minister of Local Administration Walid Al-Masri, Agriculture Minister Khaled Hanifat, Minister of Industry and Trade Yarub Qudah, Minister of Environment Muawiya Radaydeh, Zarqa Governor Firas Abu Qaoud and other local officials.Two committees, chaired by the Minister of Local Administration, are tasked with overseeing the development of the Phosphate Hills and Wadi Al-Ish areas, including environmental, development, and infrastructure matters, to turn them into development hubs through a developed infrastructure and launching projects.In Russeifa District, Issawi viewed the progress of work on the second phase of the Phosphate Hills development and rehabilitation project. He toured lands rehabilitated in the first phase, with a total area of 134 dunums, which will be used for parks and recreational and investment projects, providing a breathing space for local residents and the people of neighboring areas.The local administration minister, who is in charge of studies and designs by a consulting firm, gave a briefing on the development process to meet the needs of the local community.The tour also included an inspection of the factory area located on a portion of Phosphate Hills land, which is owned by the state treasury, where the committee will relocate factories in industrial zones as part of the master plan.In the Wadi al-Ish Industrial Zone, Issawi learned about the progress of work, part of a master plan to turn the area into a light industries zone after development of infrastructure.