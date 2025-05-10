403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Welcomes Pakistan, India Ceasefire Agreement
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has welcomed the agreement between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of India to implement a complete and immediate ceasefire, reached under the auspices of the United States of America.
In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the agreement reflects the wisdom of both nations and their commitment to peace, as well as to resolving outstanding issues through constructive dialogue that leads to comprehensive, consensual, and sustainable solutions, thereby contributing to the security and stability of the region.
The Ministry also expressed the State of Qatar's deep appreciation for the efforts exerted by the President of the United States Donald Trump in facilitating this agreement. In this context, Qatar reiterated its full support for all initiatives aimed at de-escalation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, as well as the promotion of peace, stability, development, and prosperity at both regional and international levels.
In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the agreement reflects the wisdom of both nations and their commitment to peace, as well as to resolving outstanding issues through constructive dialogue that leads to comprehensive, consensual, and sustainable solutions, thereby contributing to the security and stability of the region.
The Ministry also expressed the State of Qatar's deep appreciation for the efforts exerted by the President of the United States Donald Trump in facilitating this agreement. In this context, Qatar reiterated its full support for all initiatives aimed at de-escalation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, as well as the promotion of peace, stability, development, and prosperity at both regional and international levels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment