Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Welcomes Pakistan, India Ceasefire Agreement

Qatar Welcomes Pakistan, India Ceasefire Agreement


2025-05-10 02:01:44
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has welcomed the agreement between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of India to implement a complete and immediate ceasefire, reached under the auspices of the United States of America.
In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the agreement reflects the wisdom of both nations and their commitment to peace, as well as to resolving outstanding issues through constructive dialogue that leads to comprehensive, consensual, and sustainable solutions, thereby contributing to the security and stability of the region.
The Ministry also expressed the State of Qatar's deep appreciation for the efforts exerted by the President of the United States Donald Trump in facilitating this agreement. In this context, Qatar reiterated its full support for all initiatives aimed at de-escalation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, as well as the promotion of peace, stability, development, and prosperity at both regional and international levels.

MENAFN10052025000067011011ID1109532090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search