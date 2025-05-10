Swanag Infrastructures Celebrates 36 Years Of Industrial Construction Excellence In South India

Swanag Infrastructure Logo

Swanag Infrastructures marks 36 years of delivering turnkey and fast-track industrial construction projects across South India since 1989.

- Suresh Ramasubbu - Managing Partner and COO

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Swanag Infrastructures , a Chennai-based civil and industrial construction firm, is proud to announce the completion of 36 years of service in delivering fast-track and turnkey industrial infrastructure projects across South India. Established in 1989, the company has become a trusted name in industrial construction with a strong reputation for timely delivery, cost efficiency, and safety compliance.

Over the past three decades, Swanag has executed a wide range of projects-including manufacturing units, warehousing facilities, and utility structures-for clients in automotive, engineering, chemical, and other sectors.

“The latter half of the fourth decade is a significant milestone for us as a company,” said Mr. Suresh Ramasubbu, Managing Partner and COO of Swanag Infrastructures.“We are growing from strength to strength and are deeply grateful for the trust our clients place in us and the continued dedication shown by our project teams.”

Proven Track Record with Leading Industrial Clients

Swanag's project portfolio includes work completed for several renowned organizations, including:

- TVS group companies such as Sundaram Clayton, Brakes India, and Wheels India

- Murugappa group companies including Tube Products of India and Carborundum Universal

- Hinduja group companies like Ashok Leyland and Hinduja Foundries

- Multinational clients such as Tohoku Steel, Toray Industries, Plastic Omnium Auto Inergy, Daicel Safety Systems, and Shibaura Machines

These long-term relationships reflect Swanag's strong reputation for reliability and execution excellence in the industrial infrastructure sector.

A Commitment to Speed, Quality, and Safety

Swanag's approach to construction is defined by five core principles:

- Turnkey execution from planning through to handover

- Fast-track timelines tailored for industrial requirements

- Streamlined internal processes for project speed and accuracy

- Strong project management with a focus on quality control

- Uncompromising safety and regulatory compliance

This process-driven delivery model has enabled Swanag to meet tight industrial timelines while ensuring construction integrity and workplace safety.

Continuing to Build India's Industrial Future

As India's manufacturing sector continues to grow, Swanag is poised to support that expansion with high-quality, scalable industrial infrastructure.

“We believe our role in India's industrial growth story is just getting started,” said Mr. Ramasubbu.“With every project, we're building on a legacy of trust, performance, and partnership.”

