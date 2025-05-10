China Ready To Play Constructive Role In Pakistan-India Ceasefire Efforts: FM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: China hopes for and supports an early ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in this regard, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone call with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

As a neighbor of both Pakistan and India, China is concerned about the escalation of the conflict between the two countries, Wang said.

China believes that Pakistan will respond to the current situation with calm, and make decisions in line with its fundamental and long-term interests, he added.

Dar said that Pakistan is willing to achieve a ceasefire with India, and will respond to any acts that violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Noting that Pakistan stands on the front line of the international fight against terrorism, Wang said China supports its continued firm counterterrorism efforts.