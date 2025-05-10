Chinese FM Urges India, Pakistan To Avoid Escalating Situation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed on Saturday his hope that India and Pakistan will remain calm and restrained, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and avoid escalating the situation.

When talking to India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval over phone, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, said China supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through consultation, which is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and meets the common aspiration of the international community.