Celina Jaitly Strolls Down Memory Lane Amidst Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly has walked down the memory lane, and shared an anecdote exemplifying the history of backstabbing by Pakistan, as the rogue state violated the ceasefire on Saturday following the skirmishes.

The actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared a throwback picture featuring her grandfather, who served as a Colonel in the Indian forces. She also penned a long note.

She wrote,“History of Backstabbing, (My Grandfather Colonel E Francis & General Ayub Khan) (Brothers in arms to adversaries) With violation of ceasefire by Pakistan history of backstabbing repeats itself. My maternal grandfather, Colonel Eric Francis, sits here as a young lieutenant (black hair, seated in khaki uniform, second from the viewer's right) beside his THEN brother-in-arms, then Lieutenant Colonel Ayub Khan, who would later become the second President of Pakistan. Together, they fought as comrades under the British flag in World War II against the Imperial Japanese Army in Burma. They shared battlefields, hardships, and the kind of loyalty only forged in the fire of war”.

She further mentioned that with the tragic twist of fate called Partition, history turned them from brothers to adversaries. In 1965, Ayub Khan, then Pakistan's President, launched Operation Gibraltar against India, igniting a full-scale war.

She continued,“My grandfather stood on the opposite side, defending his motherland. That war ended in an uneasy peace through the Tashkent Declaration, with a knowing this was not over perhaps. As we witness yet another chapter of Indo-Pak tensions unfold today, I cannot help but wonder how long must history repeat itself before accountability is demanded and enforced? The world must hold the Pakistani establishment accountable for repeatedly fuelling unrest, harbouring terror, and pushing our region toward conflict”.

The actress then shared a message for those across the border who call for peace, as she said,“True peace comes with responsibility. Demand accountability from your leaders, from the very hands that have time and again sabotaged the hope for lasting peace”.

“I wish my Nana were alive today so I could ask him how it felt to stand opposite a friend turned enemy on the battlefield. But I am grateful for the stories he left behind stories that I now have the honor to share with my strong X family here. History forgotten is history repeated. And today, more than ever, we must remember”, she added.