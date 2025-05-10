Ministry Of Municipality Carries Out Large-Scale Cleanup Campaign In Al Thumama

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by Doha Municipality, in collaboration with Seashore Group, a recycling specialist, has launched a major field campaign to remove construction waste from Al-Thumama (Fareej 50).

The effort resulted in the removal of over 2,500 truckloads of waste, in line with the ministry's commitment to enhancing the urban landscape and improving the quality of life in residential areas.

The campaign follows direct directives from HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, who continuously emphasizes the importance of maintaining a clean, safe, and sustainable environment, aligned with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in environmental development.

The initiative was executed under a comprehensive plan, including field surveys, monitoring, and the removal of waste from locations affected by random dumping, exacerbated by rapid urban expansion in the area.

General Director of Doha Municipality Eng. Mohammad Hassan Al Nuaimi highlighted that the results achieved in Al Thumama reflect a successful model of cooperation between government entities and the private sector, affirming the ministry's commitment to intensifying efforts to maintain the capital's cleanliness and enhance its residents' quality of life.

He urged contractors and developers to adhere to proper waste disposal regulations, stressing that environmental violations will not be tolerated in the future.

Al Nuaimi also stated that the ministry is currently strengthening field monitoring and enforcing penalties outlined in Public Hygiene Law No. 18 of 2017, aiming to combat all forms of random dumping and ensure adherence to proper environmental practices.

On his part, CEO of Seashore Group Salem Al Muhannadi expressed pride in partnering with the Ministry of Municipality for this campaign.

He reaffirmed the group's commitment to providing innovative and sustainable environmental solutions and contributing to the development of an integrated urban environment that benefits both the community and future generations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Municipality announced the nearing completion of Al Furjan Park project in Al Thumama, expected to open in the third quarter of 2025.

The park will be a valuable addition to the urban infrastructure, providing a public space for families, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and fostering community activities in a green, sustainable environment.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to conducting regular field studies to assess residential area needs, aiming to develop public facilities and services, including roads, green spaces, and commercial services, according to the latest planning and engineering standards.

The Ministry of Municipality stressed that environmental protection is a collective responsibility, urging all stakeholders, especially contractors and developers, to fully comply with waste management regulations and contribute to maintaining clean cities and achieving sustainability.