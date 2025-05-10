Qatar Welcomes Pakistan-India Agreement On Full, Immediate Ceasefire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar welcomed on Saturday the agreement between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of India on a full and immediate ceasefire, brokered by the United States of America.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this agreement reflects the wisdom of both Pakistan and India, and their commitment to peace and to resolving all outstanding issues through constructive dialogue that leads to comprehensive, consensual, and sustainable solutions, thereby enhancing security and stability in the region.

The Ministry also expressed the State of Qatar's deep appreciation for the efforts of HE President Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, in reaching this agreement.

In this context, Qatar reiterated its full support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation, peaceful conflict resolution, and the promotion of peace, stability, development, and prosperity at both the regional and international levels.