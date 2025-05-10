Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Af-Pak Trade Resumes Via Kharlachi Crossing

2025-05-10 02:00:24
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Afghanistan-Pakistan trade via the Kharlachi crossing has resumed after six months, officials from the two countries say.

Pakistani border official Maj. Moez and Afghanistan's affairs representative Maulana Javed confirmed the resumption of bilateral trade on Friday.

The reopening of the crossing was linked to efforts by the Kurram district administration, provincial government, security forces and tribal elders.

The News quoted Maj. Moez as telling journalists:“This step is in the best interest of both countries and will promote economic stability in the region.”

Afghan official Maulana Javed hoped for improved relations between the neighbours.“Afghanistan desires friendly and brotherly ties with its neighbours.”

He hailed the reopening of the Kharlachi crossing as a positive stride towards cooperative ties between the two countries.

Tribal elders and KP Assembly member Ali Hadi Irfani, meanwhile, meanwhile, called the decision a“wise and timely move”.

