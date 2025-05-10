US Offers Help To Ease India-Pakistan Tensions

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The US has offered to mediate between India and Pakistan in an effort to defuse ongoing tensions, a media report said on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Gen. Munir on Friday and offered US mediation, the BBC reported.

Rubio“continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate,” a readout from the State Department said, adding he offered US assistance“in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts.”

This is the first such offer of US assistance mentioned in readouts of his calls with Pakistani or Indian officials.

This development comes amid rising tensions between the two countries following an armed attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, on April 22.

At least 26 tourists were killed and 17 others wounded in the attack, which India has blamed on Pakistan. Islamabad has strongly denied any involvement, calling the accusations baseless.

In retaliation, India launched a missile barrage into several Pakistani cities last week. Pakistan officials said at least 26 civilians were killed and 46 injured in the Indian attacks.

On Saturday, Pakistan's military said it had targeted several Indian military sites, including air bases in Pathankot and Udhampur.

